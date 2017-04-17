  • BIST 90.850
Pakistan has extended felicitations to the Government and people of Turkey on the outcome of the referendum for the constitutional amendment, according to the unofficial results

Abdul Akbar

The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan in their separate messages to the Turkish leaders have congratulated Turkey over this important decision. In their messages, they have highlighted that this affirmative vote for a constitutional amendment in today’s referendum is reflective of the desire of the Turkish people for a strong Turkey. They have expressed hope that it would help consolidate the impressive gains made in Turkey over the past 15 years for stability and prosperity and pave the way for continued accelerated progress of the Turkish people in future.

In these congratulation messages, Pakistani leadership has reaffirmed the strong desire of the people of Pakistan for further strengthening the historic bonds of friendship between the two countries and their peoples through mutually beneficial cooperation and exchanges.

