PAKISTAN NAVY WAR COLLEGE DELEGATION COMPLETES VISIT TO TURKEY

Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) delegation headed by Commodore Suhail Hameed SI(M) visited Istanbul, Turkey from 10 to 15 March 2017. Pakistan Navy War College conducts courses for officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces and Military Officers from allied countries. As part of its curriculum, the PNWC undertakes a foreign study tour of regional and friendly countries. The PNWC delegation consisted of 13 members from the ongoing course, including allied officers from 4 countries.

The PNWC delegation visited the Fleet Command Turkish Naval Base at Gölcük and Istabul Shipyard. As part of cultural tour the delegation also visited the Harbiye Military Museum, Naval Museum and historical places of Dhomon era at Sultanahmet. The head of the PNWC delegation also called on heads of various organizations of the Turkish navy.

Pakistan and Turkish Navies enjoy strong bonds of brotherhood and close cooperation. Presently, both navies are conducting joint training, exercises, seminars and high-level visits including visits of Chiefs of the both Navies on a regular basis. The training/goodwill visits by the units of both the navies is also a regular feature. A Turkish Navy Ship recently participated in multinational naval exercise AMAN-17 hosted by Pakistan. The study visit by the Pakistan Naval War College delegation contributed to further deepening the ongoing collaboration between the two fraternal countries.