Pakistan Parliamentary delegation arrives in Turkey

Abdul Akbar

An 11-member parliamentary delegation led by Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrived today in Ankara.

Secretary General of the Turkish Parliament Mr Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoğlu, Chairman of Turkey-Pakistan Friendship Group in Turkish Parliament Mr Muhammet Balta, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Mr. Sohail Mahmood, Deputy Governor Ankara, and senior officials of the Turkish Parliament and Pakistan Embassy received the delegation.

The Pakistan Parliamentary delegation comprises MNAs Mr. Muhammad Parvez Malik, Ms. Shagufta Jumani, Ms. Seema Mohiuddeen Jameeli, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Shaista Pervez Malik, Mujahid Ali, Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote, and Sheikh Salahuddin. Secretary National Assembly Mr. Abdul Jabbar Ali and Director General Public Relations of National Assembly Muhammad Anwar Sial are also accompanying.

Pakistan delegation will meet with the Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly Mr. Ismail Kahraman as well as Turkish leadership. They will also visit Konya and Istanbul.