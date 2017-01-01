Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Turkey as terrorism strikes again

Abdul Akbar

We are deeply anguished as terror and tragedy have struck brotherly Turkey again.

Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist attack that took place at a night club in Ortakoy area of Besiktas district in Istanbul. Reportedly, 39 innocent lives have been lost, including both Turkish and foreign nationals. Scores are injured, with several in critical condition.

The Government and the people of Pakistan express their heartfelt grief and sorrow at this despicable act of terrorism against defenseless people gathered for new year and extend their profound sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and to the leadership, Government and brotherly people of Turkey as well as other nations. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

We reaffirm our strong and unwavering solidarity with the Government and people of Turkey in its resolute fight against terrorism and reiterate our belief that such heinous acts aimed at undermining Turkey's peace, stability, progress and internal harmony would never succeed.

Pakistan also reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.