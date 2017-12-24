Peşaver'deki okula düzenlenen terör saldırısının kurbanları için Ankara'da düzenlenen anma töreni

Abdul Akbar

6 Aralık 2014'te Peşaver'deki Ordu Devlet Okulu'na düzenlenen acımasızca terör saldırısında şehit olan öğrencilere ve öğretmenlere saygı göstermek amacıyla, bugün Keçiören, Ankara'da önemli bir tören düzenlendi.

Şunu hatırlamak mümkündür ki, Türk halkı ve liderleri 16 Aralık 2014 terör saldırısının hemen akabinde Pakistan'a hemen destek olmuştur. Türkiye bir günlük Milli Yas ilan etmiştir. Aynı zamanda, bir dayanışma gösterisi olarak, Keçiören Belediyesi ve AK Partinin Gençlik Kolu üyeleri Ankara'nın Keçiören semtindeki AK Parti Hatıra Ormanına her bir şehit için 144 ağaç dikmiştir.

Anma töreni sırasında, Pakistan Büyükelçiliği çalışanları ve aileleri hatıra ormanına çiçek koydu ve bunun ardından aramızdan ayrılan ruhlar için dua okudu.

Bu olay üzerine yaptığı konuşmada, Pakistan Büyükelçisi Sayın Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi 144 canın korkakça bir terörist saldırıyla acımasızca katledildiği kara bir gün olan 16 Aralık 2014'ü hatırlattı. Kendisi Türk halkını ve liderlerini Pakistan'a yardım eli uzatan ve Pakistan'la güçlü bir dayanışma gösteren dünyadaki ilk ülkelerden biri olduğu için övdü. Büyükelçi "AK Parti Hatıra Ormanına dikilen bu 144 ağaç güçlü Türk desteğini hatırlatacak ve Pakistan-Türkiye kardeşliğinin canlı bir örneği olacaktır" diye ekledi.

Commemorative Ceremony for APS terrorist attack victims held in Ankara

In order to pay homage to the school children and staff martyred in the brutal terrorist attack on Army Public School (APS) Peshawar on 16 December 2014, a solemn ceremony was held today at Keçiören, Ankara.

It may be recalled that the people and leadership of Turkey extended spontaneous support to Pakistan in the face of the terrorist attack of 16 December 2014. Turkey declared a day of national mourning. Also, as a show of solidarity, Keçiören Municipality and Youth Wing members of the Justice and Development (AK) Party planted 144 trees, one for each shaheed, at the AK Party Memorial Forest in Keçiören district of Ankara.

During the commemorative ceremony, the officers of the Embassy of Pakistan and their families placed flowers at the memorial, followed by prayers for the departed souls.

In his remarks on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan Mr. Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi recalled the black day of 16 December 2014 when 144 lives were ruthlessly taken away in the cowardly terrorist attack. He appreciated the gesture by the people and leadership of Turkey as they were among the first in the world to reach out and express strong solidarity with Pakistan. “These 144 trees planted in the AK Party Memorial Forest will be a reminder of strong Turkish support and as a living example of Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood,” the Ambassador added