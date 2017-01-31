SALT Ulus’ta Gösterim Programı "Yuvarlanıp gidiyoruz"

Mısır, İtalya ve Meksika’dan birer filmi içeren program, farklı coğrafya ve dönemlerde toplum hayatındaki dönüşümlere odaklanıyor.

Screening Program at SALT Ulus

We’re just getting by

Focusing on social life changes in different geographies and times, the program includes a selection of three films from Egypt, Italy and Mexico.

February 9-23

SALT Ulus

Italy in 1963 faces increasing unemployment, costliness, internal immigration, housing problems and class struggles; Mexico in 1999 witnesses a major student strike at the National Autonomous University of Mexico; and Egypt in 2011-2012 transforms from a revolution to presidential elections...

Focusing on social life changes in different geographies and times, We’re just getting by is comprised of three films from SALT’s previous Thursday Cinema programs, realized with the support of Garanti Mortgage. The selection addresses the economical and political conditions surrounding people in large cities, and also highlights the extraordinary and inspiring potentials that challenging circumstances may bring along.

Shown in original language with Turkish and English subtitles, all screenings will begin at 19.00, and are open to all.

PROGRAM

February 9 Sherief Elkatsha, Cairo Drive, 2013

February 16 Francesco Rosi, Le mani sulla città [Hands Over the City],1963

February 23 Alonso Ruizpalacios, Güeros, 2014

We’re just getting by

Screening: Cairo Drive (2013)

February 9, 19.00

SALT Ulus

Director: Sherief Elkatsha

79 minutes

English and Arabic; Turkish and English subtitles

In a city of 20 million people, 23,600 miles of road, and two million cars, Cairo’s taxis, buses, donkey carts, and swarms of people all navigate the obstacle course that is their daily lives. From its streets, this documentary explores the life of one of the world’s most populated cities. Shot before and during the Egyptian revolution, and ending with the most recent presidential elections, the film uncovers the country’s collective identity, inherent struggles, and the sentiments leading through current historic changes.

We’re just getting by

Screening: Le mani sulla città [Hands Over the City] (1963)

February 16, 19.00

SALT Ulus

Director: Francesco Rosi

105 minutes

Italian; Turkish and English subtitles

Beginning with the collapse of an apartment building in a working-class district, this film zeroes in on the subsequent investigation of responsibility surrounding the disaster. At the center is Edoardo Nottola (Rod Steiger), a wealthy land developer and council member of the government’s ruling party, who is determined to keep his personal and professional interests in the building of new government housing as intertwined as possible.

Directed by Francesco Rosi, who passed away in early 2015, the film won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival in 1963, the same year it was released.

We’re just getting by

Screening: Güeros (2014)

February 23, 19.00

SALT Ulus

Director: Alonso Ruizpalacios

90 minutes

Spanish; Turkish and English subtitles

Sombra and Santos have been living in angst-ridden limbo since 1999 student strike at National Autonomous University of Mexico. Educationless, motionless, purposeless, they begin to look for strange ways to kill time. When they decide to search for unsung Mexican folk-rock hero, Epigmenio Cruz, who has has been hospitalized somewhere in the city, what they thought would be a simple trip to find their childhood idol, soon becomes a voyage of self-discovery across Mexico City’s invisible frontiers.