Abdul Akbar

Second round of Pakistan-Turkey consultations on UN related matters was held on 17th January 2017 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. The Turkish delegation was led by Ambassador Hasan Ulusoy, Director Generalfor Multilateral Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan side was led by Mr. Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Director General (UN), Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues including UN Security Council reform, human rights and humanitarian issues, refugees, cooperation in the context of ECOSOC, Sustainable Development Goals, political and peace and security issues, counter-terrorism, combating Islamophobia & religious discrimination, and candidatures in international organizations.

Both sides welcomed that the excellent bilateral relations and similarity of views, guided by the political leadership of the two countries, was also manifest in common understanding, mutual support, and close collaboration on a host of issues at the United Nations and other multilateral fora. They reiterated the common desire and commitment to further strengthen this cooperation in the years ahead. They also reaffirmed faith in United Nations and multilateralism as the best mechanisms for collectively addressing the challenges faced by the international community.

The visiting delegation also called on Foreign Secretary, Mr. Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry. The Foreign Secretary noted that the consultations would deepen relations and help identify new avenues of cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora.

Pakistan-Turkey consultations on UN related matters are part of the wider relationship between the two countries. The first round of these consultations was held at Ankara in September 2015.