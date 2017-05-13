Traditional Pakistani wedding culture showcased at Ankara fund-raiser

Abdul Akbar

A Pakistan Cultural Show, depicting wedding traditions of Pakistan, enthralled a large, enthusiastic audience at Pakistan House, Ankara. The event was aimed at raising funds for welfare activities of the Pakistan-Turkey Women Friendship Association.

The cultural show featured Pakistani wedding traditions such as hena (mehndi) ceremony, exhibition of richly-coloured bridal dresses, and tasty Pakistani cuisine.

Spouse of the Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Mrs. Mahwish Sohail, hosted the event -- which was attended by a large number of women from Ankara including Spouse of Chief of Turkish General Staff General Hulusi Akar; Spouse of Muhammet Balta, Member of Turkish Parliament and Chairman of Turkey-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group; Spouse of Burhan Kayaturk, Chairman, Turkey-Pakistan Cultural Association; Ms Sebahat Özer, Chairperson of Pakistan-Turkey Women Friendship Association, and ladies from the Pakistani community and spouses of diplomats.

The spouses of Pakistani diplomats demonstrated rich and colourful customs of the typical Pakistani wedding ceremony. The wedding attires with intricate embroidery and ornate jewelry were greatly admired by the guests.

A charity raffle draw was organized on the occasion, with a large number of prizes including excursion trips to historic places in Turkey, dinner/lunch at Ankara’s famous restaurants, and Pakistani carpet, shawls, and a range of traditional handicrafts. The proceeds were donated to the Pakistan-Turkey Women Friendship Association to support its charity activities in Turkey, especially in the field of education.

Guests were served Pakistani cuisine at the conclusion of the cultural show.