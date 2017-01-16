  • BIST 81.901
  • Altın 146,149
  • Dolar 3,7772
  • Euro 4,0057
  • Ankara 2 °C
  • İstanbul 7 °C
  • İzmir 14 °C

Türk Kargo Uçağının Kırgızistan'da düşmesi üzerine başsağlığı mesajı

» »
Abdul Akbar

Türk ve Kırgız uyruklu 37 kişinin kaybıyla sonuçlanan ve İstanbul'a giden Türk kargo uçağının Kırgızistan'da düşmesiyle yaşanan üzücü hava trajedisini kederle ve üzüntüyle öğrenmiş bulunmaktayız.

Pakistan Hükümeti ve halkı en içten başsağlığı dileklerini Türkiye'nin ve Kırgızistan'ın kardeş insanlarına ve bu trajik kazada hayatını kaybedenlerin ailelerine iletmek ister.  

Pakistan bu acılı zamanda Türk ve Kırgız kardeşleriyle güçlü bir dayanışma içerisinde durmaktadır.    

Condolence message on Turkish Cargo Plane Crash in Kyrgyzstan

It is with utmost grief and sorrow that we have learnt about the sad air tragedy that struck the Turkish cargo plane in Kyrgyzstan en-route to Istanbul resulting in the loss of 37 precious lives of Turkish and Kyrgyz nationals.

The Government and the people of Pakistan offer their heartfelt condolences to the Governments and the brotherly peoples of Turkey and Kyrgyzstan, as well as to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.

Pakistan stands in strong solidarity with their Turkish and Kyrgyz brethren in this hour of grief.          

Bu yazı toplam 92 defa okunmuştur.
  • Yorumlar 0
  • Facebook Yorumları 0
    UYARI: Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış,
    Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır.
    Bu yazıya henüz yorum eklenmemiştir.
Yazarın Diğer Yazıları
Yazarın Tüm Yazıları »
SON EKLENEN GALERİLER
    FOTO GALERİ
    • Benim küçük köpeğim
    • Prensesler, öncesi ve sonrası
    • Babalar ve Bebekleri
    VİDEO GALERİ
    • Ajda Pekkan feat. Volga Tamöz - Ayrılık Ateşi
    • Bengü - Sığamıyorum
    • Ece Seçkin - Adeyyo
    SON DAKİKA HABERLER
    ÇOK OKUNANLAR
    Tüm Hakları Saklıdır © 2013 Haberler Ankara | İzinsiz ve kaynak gösterilmeden yayınlanamaz.
    Tel : 0 545 221 98 97 | Faks : 0 850 303 80 36 | Haber Scripti: CM Bilişim