Türk Kargo Uçağının Kırgızistan'da düşmesi üzerine başsağlığı mesajı

Abdul Akbar

Türk ve Kırgız uyruklu 37 kişinin kaybıyla sonuçlanan ve İstanbul'a giden Türk kargo uçağının Kırgızistan'da düşmesiyle yaşanan üzücü hava trajedisini kederle ve üzüntüyle öğrenmiş bulunmaktayız.

Pakistan Hükümeti ve halkı en içten başsağlığı dileklerini Türkiye'nin ve Kırgızistan'ın kardeş insanlarına ve bu trajik kazada hayatını kaybedenlerin ailelerine iletmek ister.

Pakistan bu acılı zamanda Türk ve Kırgız kardeşleriyle güçlü bir dayanışma içerisinde durmaktadır.

Condolence message on Turkish Cargo Plane Crash in Kyrgyzstan

It is with utmost grief and sorrow that we have learnt about the sad air tragedy that struck the Turkish cargo plane in Kyrgyzstan en-route to Istanbul resulting in the loss of 37 precious lives of Turkish and Kyrgyz nationals.

The Government and the people of Pakistan offer their heartfelt condolences to the Governments and the brotherly peoples of Turkey and Kyrgyzstan, as well as to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.

Pakistan stands in strong solidarity with their Turkish and Kyrgyz brethren in this hour of grief.