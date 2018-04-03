Expomed Eurasia 2018 İstanbul fuarına geniş ölçekli Pakistan katılımı

Abdul Akbar

Large-scale Pakistani participation in Expomed Eurasia 2018 Istanbul

A large number of Pakistani companies participated in the 25 Expomed Eurasia held from 22-25 March 2018 in Istanbul.

Expomed Eurosia is prominent meeting platform for industry in the healthcare sectors of Eurasia and Turkey. Eleven leading companies from Pakistan participated through Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul. The participating companies, all from Sialkot, included M/s. IAA Surgical, Friends Surgico, Surgimax Saving, Repro Diagnostic Imaging, Expert Cushy Surgical Co., A.L.M. Surgicare, My Manufacturing, Sinnetech Medical, Doctor & Doctors International and Million Surgical (Pvt) Ltd.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Consulate General of Pakistan Istanbul facilitated the Pakistani companies during the fair as well as endeavored to inform the Turkish businessmen about the tremendous potential that existed in the area of Medical Sector, particularly medical and surgical devices. The participating companies had the opportunity to discuss promoting their products during the fair, which attracted over 35,000 sector professionals including 6,104 international visitors from 90 countries.