  • BIST 118.280
  • Altın 163,644
  • Dolar 3,8620
  • Euro 4,7625
  • Ankara 12 °C
  • İstanbul 13 °C
  • İzmir 17 °C

Güler Güçlü: Kaçınılmaz Ağırlık / Ineluctable Weight

»
Güler Güçlü: Kaçınılmaz Ağırlık / Ineluctable Weight
CerModern bünyesindeki Hub SanatMekan, Heykeltraş Güler Güçlü’nun ilk kişisel sergisine ev sahipliği yapıyor.

İstanbul’da yaşayan ve çalışan sanatçı, heyecan uyandıran beton heykelleriyle Ankaralı sanatseverlerle buluşacak.

Formlarında tekrar eden benzerlik unsurunu yaşamın içinden sorgulayan Güçlü, maddenin ağırlığı altında güç ve değerlerin hiyerarşisine karşı koyan bilgiyi irdeliyor. Yeni formlara aktarılan bilgiyi, bilincin saflığına tutunan toz zerreciklerine benzeten sanatçı, taşlaşmış heykelleriyle güncel bir eleştiri sunuyor.
                                                                         
Hub ArtSpace of CerModern, is hosting the first personal exhibition of sculptor Güler Güçlü. The artist who lives and works in Istanbul will meet Ankara art lovers with her exciting concrete sculptures.

Güçlü, questioning the resemblance of the forms by examining the knowledge that opposes the hierarchy of power and values under the weight of the material. The Artist, considering the knowledge being transformed to new forms as the particles of dust clinging to the purity of conciousness, presents a current critique with her pertified sculptures.

Etiketler: , ,
  • Yorumlar 0
  • Facebook Yorumları 0
    UYARI: Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış,
    Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır.
    Bu habere henüz yorum eklenmemiştir.
SON EKLENEN GALERİLER
Diğer Haberler
  • AŞK İKSİRİ; Opera Sahnesi’nde13 Mart 2018 Salı 10:27
  • Altındağ Belediyesi tarafından düzenlenen ve geleneksel hale gelen öykü yarışmasında dereceye girenler belli oldu12 Mart 2018 Pazartesi 10:23
  • “Sihirli Dünya” Çocuk Müzikali, küçük sanatseverlere keyifli anlar yaşatacak09 Mart 2018 Cuma 10:12
  • Sadık Gürbüz Ankara'da!09 Mart 2018 Cuma 09:38
  • Çankaya Belediyesi, 8 Mart Dünya Kadınlar Günü’nü bir dizi etkinlikle kutladı08 Mart 2018 Perşembe 12:20
  • GREK RUHUNUN YAŞAM GÜCÜ “ ZORBA ”07 Mart 2018 Çarşamba 11:53
  • Fatima'nın Erkekleri 6 Mart'ta prömiyerini gerçekleştirdi07 Mart 2018 Çarşamba 11:49
  • Yenimahalle Belediyesi’nin düzenlediği ücretsiz tiyatro akşamlarında, Usta Tiyatrocu Enis Fosforoğlu Yenimahallelilerle buluştu07 Mart 2018 Çarşamba 11:32
  • Çankaya Belediyesi’nin Dünya Kadınlar Günü Etkinlikleri devam ediyor06 Mart 2018 Salı 12:05
  • 8 erkek, 8 kadın sanatçının bir araya geldiği “8+8=ELİF / Aynaya Bak Elif Saklıdır” başlıklı karma sergi Çankaya Belediyesi “Galeri Çankaya’da” açıldı06 Mart 2018 Salı 11:57
    • FOTO GALERİ
    • Reuben Wu Drone Çekimleri
    • Gizli Yetenekli Ünlü Ressamlar
    • Benim küçük köpeğim
    VİDEO GALERİ
    • 29 Ekim Cumhuriyet Bayramı
    • Ajda Pekkan feat. Volga Tamöz - Ayrılık Ateşi
    • Bengü - Sığamıyorum
    SON DAKİKA HABERLER
    ÇOK OKUNANLAR
    Tüm Hakları Saklıdır © 2013 Haberler Ankara | İzinsiz ve kaynak gösterilmeden yayınlanamaz.
    Tel : 0 545 221 98 97 | Faks : 0 850 303 80 36 | Haber Scripti: CM Bilişim