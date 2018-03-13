Güler Güçlü: Kaçınılmaz Ağırlık / Ineluctable Weight

CerModern bünyesindeki Hub SanatMekan, Heykeltraş Güler Güçlü’nun ilk kişisel sergisine ev sahipliği yapıyor.

İstanbul’da yaşayan ve çalışan sanatçı, heyecan uyandıran beton heykelleriyle Ankaralı sanatseverlerle buluşacak.

Formlarında tekrar eden benzerlik unsurunu yaşamın içinden sorgulayan Güçlü, maddenin ağırlığı altında güç ve değerlerin hiyerarşisine karşı koyan bilgiyi irdeliyor. Yeni formlara aktarılan bilgiyi, bilincin saflığına tutunan toz zerreciklerine benzeten sanatçı, taşlaşmış heykelleriyle güncel bir eleştiri sunuyor.



Hub ArtSpace of CerModern, is hosting the first personal exhibition of sculptor Güler Güçlü. The artist who lives and works in Istanbul will meet Ankara art lovers with her exciting concrete sculptures.

Güçlü, questioning the resemblance of the forms by examining the knowledge that opposes the hierarchy of power and values under the weight of the material. The Artist, considering the knowledge being transformed to new forms as the particles of dust clinging to the purity of conciousness, presents a current critique with her pertified sculptures.